Barclays Reiterates “€138.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Barclays set a €138.00 ($148.39) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($216.13) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($158.06) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($154.84) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €94.94 ($102.09) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €65.28 ($70.19) and a twelve month high of €182.00 ($195.70). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €101.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

