Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Canaan by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 652,685 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter worth about $4,901,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Canaan by 9,293.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 236,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canaan alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAN opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $686.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 3.95. Canaan Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The business had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canaan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.