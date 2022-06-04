Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 755.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,584 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

