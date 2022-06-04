Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 12,306 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 388.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 930,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after buying an additional 771,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,287,000 after buying an additional 504,559 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 471,617 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 301.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 336,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 252,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBSW opened at $12.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.4936 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

