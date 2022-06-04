Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $38,000 in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Castor Maritime by 441.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,263,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Castor Maritime by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 462,439 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Castor Maritime by 576.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 108,974 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Castor Maritime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Castor Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Shares of CTRM stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21. Castor Maritime Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

Castor Maritime ( NASDAQ:CTRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.64 million for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 39.57%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Castor Maritime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Castor Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.