Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $782.26 million, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. VNET Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.94 million. VNET Group had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that VNET Group, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC cut their price objective on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

