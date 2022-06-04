Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lee Shapiro bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Clover Health Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clover Health Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.42 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 112.18% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

