Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 324,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 36,262 shares during the period. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 64,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $259,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,351.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jasmin Manner sold 10,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $42,073.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,892.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,929 shares of company stock valued at $851,865. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Honest from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

