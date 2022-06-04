Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as low as C$0.59. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 31,750 shares.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.35 price target on Baylin Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$52.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74.

Baylin Technologies ( TSE:BYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$27.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.