BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176,798 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.09% of BCE worth $43,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of BCE by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 44,345 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in BCE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 50,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 799,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in BCE by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

