Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives GBX 3,781.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,781.10 ($47.84).
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($43.28) to GBX 3,289 ($41.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($45.55) to GBX 3,660 ($46.31) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,040 ($38.46) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($55.41) to GBX 3,390 ($42.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.
BWY stock opened at GBX 2,315 ($29.29) on Wednesday. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,156 ($27.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,712 ($46.96). The company has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,415.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,810.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
In related news, insider John F. Tutte bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($32.20) per share, for a total transaction of £509,000 ($643,977.73).
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
