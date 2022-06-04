Berenberg Bank Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €80.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($55.91) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €59.30 ($63.76) on Tuesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €51.18 ($55.03) and a fifty-two week high of €72.68 ($78.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €62.66.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

