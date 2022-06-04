Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.44

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.44 and traded as low as $8.21. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,100 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 154,656 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 545,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 123,397 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

