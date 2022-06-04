BitBlocks Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $154.00 (BBKFI)

BitBlocks Finance (BBKFI) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, BitBlocks Finance has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. BitBlocks Finance has a market cap of $11,664.76 and $154.00 worth of BitBlocks Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBlocks Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.97 or 0.00376064 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00430818 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031272 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BitBlocks Finance’s total supply is 6,772,951 coins and its circulating supply is 6,163,957 coins. BitBlocks Finance’s official Twitter account is @BBKFI

