Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $54.85

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $54.85 or 0.00185634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $89.83 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,548.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.03 or 0.00622814 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,077,802 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

