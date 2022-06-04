Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario. “

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Bitfarms to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

BITF opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.06 million and a P/E ratio of 10.78. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. Bitfarms had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Bitfarms will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter worth $817,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 59.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter worth $259,000. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bitfarms (Get Rating)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bitfarms (BITF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.