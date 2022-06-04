Bjarne Bergheim Acquires 6,452 Shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Stock

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) CEO Bjarne Bergheim acquired 6,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $17,678.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 927,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,484.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bjarne Bergheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Bjarne Bergheim acquired 11,748 shares of Sonendo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,544.80.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Bjarne Bergheim acquired 12,000 shares of Sonendo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,040.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Bjarne Bergheim acquired 30,000 shares of Sonendo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $88,500.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Bjarne Bergheim sold 4,101 shares of Sonendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $11,400.78.

NYSE SONX opened at $2.71 on Friday. Sonendo, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $12.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.86.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Sonendo, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sonendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonendo by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 48,171 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SONX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

