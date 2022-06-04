Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.37 Million

Analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) will post sales of $154.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.00 million and the lowest is $132.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $58.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $559.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $776.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $685.50 million, with estimates ranging from $642.49 million to $720.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,123 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $10,365,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 29.8% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,555,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 356,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 265,800 shares in the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,131,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.03. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.