BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

FRA stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 26.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 63.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 69,950 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 135,082 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $214,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

