BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $12.41 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUA. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107,035 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

