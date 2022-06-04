BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $12.41 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
