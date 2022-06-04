BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $147,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

