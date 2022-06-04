BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLEGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $16.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $147,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Dividend History for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

