BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of MHN stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

