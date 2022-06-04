BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.
Shares of MVF stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
