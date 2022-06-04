BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Shares of MVF stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter worth $3,271,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 319,765 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 476,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 231,009 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 143,443 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $814,000. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.