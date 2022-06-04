BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of BSTZ opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.12. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 81,482 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 21,287 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.