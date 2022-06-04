BlitzPick Tops One Day Volume of $368.00 (XBP)

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. BlitzPick has a market capitalization of $185,387.77 and $368.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPick coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002013 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About BlitzPick

BlitzPick (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

