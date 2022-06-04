Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,322,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth approximately $7,134,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth approximately $4,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

