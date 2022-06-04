Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,314,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,609,000 after acquiring an additional 422,514 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Consumer Edge downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.09.

NYSE CF opened at $95.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average of $83.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

