Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYB. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 39,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 605,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 54,663 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 285,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 25,248 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HYB opened at $7.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

