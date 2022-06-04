Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,200 iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 259,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 61,776 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 356.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.08.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

