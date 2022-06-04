Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 5,400 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after purchasing an additional 700,243 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

Shares of DD stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.