Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes $139,000 Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCCS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,840,000. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,345 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,107,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,287,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 936,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 526,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $162,457,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCCS opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.11. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. Equities research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

