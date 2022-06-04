Bluefin Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,504,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF alerts:

Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $64.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.