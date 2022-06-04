BMO Capital Markets Cuts BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target to GBX 3,000

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from GBX 3,200 ($40.49) to GBX 3,000 ($37.96) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.36) to GBX 2,250 ($28.47) in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.83) to GBX 2,300 ($29.10) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,467.52.

BHP stock opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in BHP Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in BHP Group by 976.9% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

