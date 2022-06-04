BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.43

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.43 and traded as low as C$13.31. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$13.48, with a volume of 178,147 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%.

