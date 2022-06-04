Boliden AB (publ) (BDNNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 2.5914 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Boliden AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.83.

Shares of BDNNY stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.33. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $108.20.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.