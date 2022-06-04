Boliden AB (publ) (BDNNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 2.5914 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Boliden AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.83.
Shares of BDNNY stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.33. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $108.20.
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.
Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.
