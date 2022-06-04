Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $250.05

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.05 ($3.16) and traded as high as GBX 279.50 ($3.54). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 277.50 ($3.51), with a volume of 24,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £89.36 million and a PE ratio of 6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 250.38.

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, and logistics services to the shipping, marine, and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; purchase and sale of second-hand vessels; chartering of dry cargo and offshore vessels; and provision of research, valuation, consulting, and derivatives brokerage services.

