Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $250.05

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 250.05 ($3.16) and traded as high as GBX 279.50 ($3.54). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 277.50 ($3.51), with a volume of 24,000 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £89.36 million and a PE ratio of 6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 250.38.
Braemar Shipping Services Company Profile (LON:BMS)
