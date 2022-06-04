Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Brinker International reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

NYSE EAT traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 517,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $65.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.35.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $500,534.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,873 shares in the company, valued at $9,315,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 26,103 shares of company stock worth $1,015,625 over the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,631,000 after acquiring an additional 680,075 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 61,286 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 56.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

