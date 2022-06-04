Brokerages Anticipate Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) will report $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $8.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $10.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $373.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.83. The company had a trading volume of 270,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,908,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

