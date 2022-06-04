Brokerages Anticipate FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) will report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. FMC reported earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,623,000 after acquiring an additional 58,121 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in FMC by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in FMC by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,993,000 after acquiring an additional 57,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in FMC by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.32. 668,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.05.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

