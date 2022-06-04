Brokerages Anticipate Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Gartner posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.79. 500,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,390. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gartner has a twelve month low of $228.20 and a twelve month high of $368.99.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Serra purchased 700 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $176,393. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,362 shares of company stock worth $1,696,678. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gartner by 588.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

