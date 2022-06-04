Brokerages Expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. B&G Foods posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

B&G Foods stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.27. 720,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,837. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.33. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGS. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

