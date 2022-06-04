Brokerages Expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $298.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) will report sales of $298.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $278.00 million. Funko reported sales of $236.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of FNKO stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 496,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.09. Funko has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $24.37.

In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $45,075.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at $274,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 678,398 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,422 over the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Funko in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Funko by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Funko by 221.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

