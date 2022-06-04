Brokerages Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.51 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $15.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $14.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

Thor Industries stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.32. 922,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.82. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

