Brokerages Set Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT at $37.18

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.18.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE:BKR opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,151,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,262,823 shares of company stock worth $2,489,805,091 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Baker Hughes by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.