Brokerages Set Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target at $12.33

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQX. Desjardins reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Equinox Gold by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

EQX stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

