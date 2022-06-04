Brokerages Set European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target at $31.29

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on EWCZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 218.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 4,860,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $104,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,110,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,875,578. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jyoti A. Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,187,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $164,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $13,495,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $4,391,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at $29,288,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About European Wax Center (Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.