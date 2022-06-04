Brokerages Set Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Price Target at $108.83

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Legrand from €95.00 ($102.15) to €100.00 ($107.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Legrand from €120.00 ($129.03) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Legrand from €96.00 ($103.23) to €103.00 ($110.75) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of LGRDY stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Legrand has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $23.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

