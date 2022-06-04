Brokerages Set Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target at $30.90

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Livent in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE LTHM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.21. 3,595,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Livent has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 104.49 and a beta of 1.98.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth $49,491,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter worth $44,366,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,334,000 after purchasing an additional 797,187 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth $18,626,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Livent by 35.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after purchasing an additional 736,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

