Brokerages Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target at $96.67

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,570,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,285,000 after purchasing an additional 852,891 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,819,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,947,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,153,000.

Logitech International stock opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $56.23 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

