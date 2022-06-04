Brokerages Set Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Price Target at $8.17

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGTA. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of MGTA stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,459. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 201.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 796,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 531,984 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,786,000. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 5,359,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 489,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 406.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 191,986 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

